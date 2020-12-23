Emily Articulated

In with the new, out with ‘The Office’

· December 22, 2020

By Emily Erickson
Reader Columnist

Well, it’s official. The year of curveball after curveball, of perpetually adapting to the unknown, and during which the unprecedented steadily became precedent, is coming to a close. If anything, 2020 will leave an imprint on our spirits, reminding us that resilience is something we call upon when we need it, even if we weren’t really sure it was there before we called. And by letting in this new year, and allowing it to hold weight, we’re collectively deciding that 2021 will be a year for hope. It will be 365 new days to reclaim normalcy and to reset our behaviours, but from a foundation of gratitude, rather than expectation.

Courtesy image from The Office.

Before we put 2020 to rest, however, we’d be remiss not to take a moment to reflect on what we’re leaving behind. It was a time for fear to demonstrate its uncanny ability to disrupt our routines, and for society to designate what and who are truly essential. It was a year when neighbors and friends were finally the heroes being recognized, and when the simplest of human contact became the most valuable thing of all. It was a year with space to stand up and fight for the things we should have been marching for all along, and a time to stop and assess the systems in which we’ve all been inundated. It was a year for science to inspire us, for nature to humble us, and for learning and relearning what it really means to be human.

This year has been a perpetually swinging pendulum, with periods during which I felt like I was thriving in my condensed form of existence, and stretches where I felt suffocated by the weight of the world around me. It was a time for the growth and grounding I didn’t know I needed, and also a year where clinging to creature comforts felt like survival at times. I read more books, played more music and created more art than in years past, but also, watched more Netflix, scrolled more social media and consumed more news than ever before. 

In heading into the new year, I’m hoping to take the pieces of myself to which I reconnected, and leave behind the bandaids for social interaction and human connection I’d hastily plastered on.

Supporting this endeavor, in a comically poetic transition away from 2020 and into 2021, is my regular pandemic companion and one of my biggest creature comfort go-tos The Office getting taken off Netflix on Jan. 1 — ripping off my Band Aid and hurtling me into a new era. 

But before I say goodbye to The Office and the other less-desirable behaviors I picked up over the course of 2020, I can’t help but pause and wonder, “What would Michael Scott do?” And really, “What would the entire Office do in the face of the year 2020?”

My first thought is, of course, of Michael. The fearless office leader and proud branch manager would undoubtedly get caught up in some sort of antiviral vitamin business pyramid scheme, and heartily answer all Zoom calls with a rotating lineup of backdrops, like outer space and the desert.

Dwight would insist upon showing up to work, but only donning a full hazmat suit he extracted from his ready-made pandemic bunker. He’d surely be convinced by Jim that he was hand-selected by the U.S. government to lead a COVID-19 task force, and leave his precious beet farm behind in the capable hands of Mose. Kevin wouldn’t be able to figure out the hand-knitted mask, made for him by Phyllis, and Ryan would be fully immersed in relaunching his media conglomerate, WOOF. 

Angela would be living her best life working from home, surrounded by her cats; Stanley would have relocated to Florida, remotely tuning in from his beach-front villa; and Creed would fade away into the distance, never to be seen again.

Whether your 2020 was more Ryan than Dwight, or more Creed than Kevin, I hope you ease into 2021 with as much love, laughter and shining hope as Jim and Pam’s wedding. I’ll leave you with a “Happy Holidays,” and (in my best Michael Scott voice), “See you next year.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Home for the holidays. There’s no place like Sandpoint to enjoy a very merry – and socially distanced – Christmas! Hit the slopes alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus at Schweitzer Mountain Resort Dec. 23-24, plus there are plenty more outdoor pursuits to behold. Merry Christmas to all! Plus check out all the ’round town events this week on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Christmas 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal