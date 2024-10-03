Dover to host Harvest Festival

By Reader Staff
The city of Dover will host a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Water Field, off Fourth Street and Railroad Spur.
There will be live music starting at 10 a.m. by the Double Shot Band and Buddy Tetreault the Guitar Guy.
Refreshments will be available, including breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fresh lemonade, beer and wine.
A diverse selection of arts and craft vendors and information booths will be set up and there is still an opportunity for a coffee vendor — contact Dover City Hall if interested. Kids and adults can also partake in family activities and there will be logging demonstrations throughout the day. Parking will be limited.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal