Dover to host Harvest Festival

By Reader Staff

The city of Dover will host a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Water Field, off Fourth Street and Railroad Spur.

There will be live music starting at 10 a.m. by the Double Shot Band and Buddy Tetreault the Guitar Guy.

Refreshments will be available, including breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fresh lemonade, beer and wine.

A diverse selection of arts and craft vendors and information booths will be set up and there is still an opportunity for a coffee vendor — contact Dover City Hall if interested. Kids and adults can also partake in family activities and there will be logging demonstrations throughout the day. Parking will be limited.