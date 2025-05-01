Dist. 1 lawmakers to attend ‘Idaho Fireplace Forum’ at Sandpoint Community Hall

Public invited to take in presentation on Idaho politics, legislative recap and Q&A session

· April 30, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Idaho District 1 Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, and Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, will provide a recap of the 2025 Idaho Legislature and take questions from attendees Saturday, May 3 at the Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.).

Rep. Mark Sauter, left; and Sen. Jim Woodward, right at a town hall on March 15 in Sandpoint. PHoto by Ben Olson

Dubbed the “Idaho Fireplace Forum,” as it will take place before the stone hearth at the community hall, the gathering is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. For those who can’t make it in person, 88.5 KRFY Panhandle Community Radio will broadcast live from the hall at 88.5 FM and stream simultaneously at krfy.org.

According to Sauter, alongside a question-and-answer portion, the forum will include a presentation covering the “good, bad or indifferent” of Idaho politics, including a discussion of the outside influences that act on legislators. In addition, he and Woodward will go over what took place during the 2025 session at the capitol in Boise, how the makeup of the Legislature has changed from two years ago, and describe what legislation and issues they are working on ahead of the 2026 Legislature, which will gavel into session next January.

Specifically, Sauter said that he will provide details on health care, EMS and fire issues, while Woodward is participating in housing and education committees over the summer. Meanwhile, both are engaged with the Albeni Falls Dam gate replacement project, which is ongoing.

“Just because the Legislature is done doesn’t mean we’re done,” he told the Reader.

Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sagle, is the third member of the Dist. 1 delegation. It was unclear as of press time whether he would also attend the forum.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss MusicMatters!, a Bike Rodeo, a Panida Gala, the Waldorf School Auction, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal