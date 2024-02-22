Date nearing for Idaho GOP presidential caucus

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Republican Party will hold a statewide presidential caucus Saturday, March 2, with each county inviting Republican candidates and registered Republican voters to participate. Voters must have been registered to vote in Idaho and affiliated as a Republican prior to Dec. 31, 2023 to cast ballots.

Candidates in the 2024 Republican presidential race are former-President Donald Trump and former-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Delegates for the Republican National Convention will be awarded proportionally based on the results of statewide balloting. The candidate who garners more than 50% of the total will receive all of the Idaho delegates to the national convention. The caucus will result in 32 pledged delegates to the RNC.

According to the Bonner County Republican Central Committee, the 2024 nominating caucus will follow a “firehouse” format, meaning secret ballots will be cast in one round of voting.

All local caucuses will take place on Saturday, March 2 beginning at 11 a.m.

See below for more information on caucus locations. For further details, got to bonnergop.org.

District 1

Airport, Baldy, Beach, Humbird, Washington precincts

Farmin-Stidwell Elementary School, 1626 Spruce St., Sandpoint

Contact: Mathew Macdonald, [email protected]

Hope, Clark Fork precincts

Clark Fork High School, 502 N Main St, Clark Fork

Contact: Dimitry Borisov, [email protected]

Edgemere, Clagstone precincts

Edgemere Grange, 3273 Bandy Road, Priest River

Contact: Douglas Paterson, [email protected]

Lamb Creek Precinct

Priest Lake Elementary School, 27732 Idaho 57, Priest Lake

Contact: Michael Fife, [email protected]

Algoma, Careywood, Gamlin Lake, Sagle, Southside, Westmond precincts

Sagle School, 550 Sagle Road, Sagle

Contact: Cornel Rasor, [email protected]

Selle, Grouse Creek, Colburn precincts

Northside Elementary School, 7881 Colburn-Culver Road, Sandpoint

Contact: Sean Morgan, [email protected]

Kootenai and Oden precincts

Kootenai Elementary School, 301 Sprague Street, Kootenai

Contact: Grace Bauer, [email protected]

Priest Lake Precinct

Coolin Civic Center, 5361 Dickensheet Road, Coolin

Contact: Mike Nielsen, [email protected]

Blue Lake, Oldtown, East Priest River, West Priest River precincts

Priest River Jr. High Gymnasium, 5709 US-2, Priest River

Contact: Kristen Dodd, [email protected]

Dover Precinct

Nutlicious, 25820 US-2, Sandpoint

Contact: Dolores Glass, [email protected]

Wrenco, Laclede precincts

Laclede Community Center, 24 Moore Loop Road, Laclede

Contact: Jane Purdy, [email protected]

Bonner District 2

Spirit Valley Precinct

Blanchard Community Center, 650 Rusho Lane, Blanchard

Contact: Asia Williams, [email protected]