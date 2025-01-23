Daher: Expansion of Kodiak assembly in Florida will not affect Sandpoint operations

· January 22, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The Daher Group announced Jan. 16 that it has secured a long-term lease agreement for its aerostructures facility at Whithan Field in Stuart, Fla., where it will establish a final assembly line for its TBM and Kodiak turboprop-powered planes. 

The French-based company employs 13,000 workers worldwide, including more than 260 in Sandpoint, as well as contractors, where it also operates a final assembly plant for Kodiaks at the Sandpoint Airport.

“Daher’s intention to create a final assembly line at the Stuart facility in Florida (Witham Field) is to provide additional

An overall view of the Sandpoint final assembly facility with the parallel final assembly lines. Photo courtesy of Daher.

capacity for the build-up of the TBM and Kodiak aircraft families,” Daher Vice President of Communications Jeffrey Lenorovitz told the Reader in an email. “It does not affect the activity at Sandpoint.”

According to the Jan. 16 news release, Daher employs more than 1,200 workers in North America and reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2023 — 35% of that coming from its North American operations.

“The demand for these aircraft continues very strong — with sales typically booked up for at least the year to come (which once again is the situation, as the orderbook is solid through 2025 and into 2026),” Lenorovitz wrote. “This underscores the reasoning to create additional capacity to assemble these airplanes at Witham Field — which is a very large industrial facility (440,000 square feet of production and support activities across a 44-acre site).”

As of spring 2024, a total of 330 Kodiak 100s and Kodiak 900s have been delivered to owners and operators around the world.

The expansion in Florida follows an increase in production at the Sandpoint site, where in April 2024 the company announced plans to ramp up production capacity for the Kodiak 100 and 900 models with the addition of a second final assembly line. That came after a $2.7 million investment in a 9,000-square-foot paint facility in Sandpoint in 2023. 

Daher acquired the Kodiak product line in 2019, when it purchased Quest Aircraft — a Sandpoint-based aircraft company that had been acquired by Japanese firm Setouchi Holdings in 2015. 

Since then, Daher has “significantly increased the aircraft’s sales while also enhancing the production and final assembly capabilities at Sandpoint as part of the company’s long-term commitment,” Lenorovitz wrote.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss the Banff Film Festival, CHAFE150 Registration, the Reader Community Party, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal