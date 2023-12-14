County taxpayers fork out $790 per day for infighting…

By Sandi Nizzoli

Reader Contributor

During the formative years of my now-adult children, I delegated specific chores to each of them as a means of fostering a collaborative environment within our large family. This collective effort was crucial for tackling the myriad tasks that come with managing a household of our size, and each family member played a vital role in contributing to our shared responsibilities.

When chores occasionally went unfinished, I found myself inquiring with the responsible child about the reasons behind the lapse. Sometimes, it was a result of miscommunication on my part or they required additional guidance. In other instances, sibling conflicts arose, with one child pointing a finger at another. It proved challenging to convey to them the importance of focusing on their individual responsibilities, regardless of the actions of their siblings. Understanding that they were solely accountable for their own tasks, decisions and choices became an ongoing lesson.

My professional journey led me to a fulfilling role in Human Resources at Bonner County, where I spent two-and-a-half years. In this capacity, I played a pivotal role in onboarding elected officials, providing training on employment law and county policies, and actively contributing to the creation and oversight of the compensation budget.

Collaborating with the HR team and brokers, I helped design comprehensive wellness plans and benefit packages, rolling out three open enrollments for more than 400 employees. Additionally, I participated in extensive legal training sessions on employment law and policy, working closely with risk management to safeguard the county from potential litigation.

Despite the challenges, with the stellar team I worked with, I was able to accomplish a remarkable amount within a short timeframe, all while navigating the complexities of a modest $32,000 annual salary. A stark comparison arises when evaluating the current board’s performance and their achievements — especially when their achievements and performance is placed alongside their salaries of more than $260 per day, including weekends and holidays, per commissioner. That’s a total of more than $790 a day in taxpayer money.

Working within the county structure illuminated a concerning reality — elected county commissioners often lack the necessary expertise upon assuming office, receiving substantial salaries (to the tune of hundreds of thousands between the three of them) despite their inexperience.

Recent observations of a board meeting revealed a disheartening display of internal discord. Commissioner Asia Williams faced unwarranted scrutiny from her colleagues regarding personal life choices, while Commissioner Luke Omodt oscillated between claiming oversight duties and then involving himself (and the county) in civil (personal) matters.

The meeting took a surreal turn when concerns about a supposed secret video transformed into the revelation of body cameras worn by deputies (something that deputies are required to have on at all times) who were present due to a restraining order against Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. Astonishingly, Omodt sought taxpayer funding for legal advice on this civil (personal) matter.

The in-fighting and lack of productivity during the meeting surpassed any familial discord I experienced while raising four children. It left me questioning the value of the taxpayers’ money invested in the commissioners’ salaries, considering the minimal accomplishments achieved during this one single meeting.

To Commissioner Williams: My sincere apologies for having to endure the challenges posed by the behaviors of Omodt and Bradshaw.

To Omodt and Bradshaw: A humble request for your resignation and the passing of the baton — both responsibility and salary — to individuals committed to accountability and efficiency.

To the public: It is imperative to devise a solution that holds elected officials personally liable for deviating from policy, legal recommendations or causing delays in county proceedings due to civil (personal) matters.

One thing was certain in our family, if chores weren’t done, privileges were revoked and monetary rewards were not handed out for a job not completed.

Expressing gratitude for the privilege of working with the exceptional HR team at the county.

