County seeks input on Rapid Lightning Creek bridge rebuild

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

Bonner County Road and Bridge is seeking input from motorists who travel Rapid Lightning Creek Road, as the department plans to replace the upper bridge in coming years.

According to Road and Bridge Director Steve Klatt, the county has two options: build a separate bridge alongside the old one to the north or south, or replace one lane of the existing bridge at a time.

Travelers would experience little to no delays during construction of a new bridge; however, the county will need to secure new right-of-ways and possibly face “streambed alteration issues and permit issues,” if they were to pursue that option, Klatt said.

Klatt said rebuilding one half of the existing bridge at a time is the more cost-effective option, and will keep the project limited to a single construction season. However, travelers will experience delays, as a signal light will be necessary to maintain traffic safety on the single open lane.

Klatt said his department is leaning toward the second option, keeping the bridge in its current location. He said the project is likely four to five years away, but he hopes to make a design decision by the end of August.

To provide comment on the project, contact Bonner County Road and Bridge at 208-255-5681 ext. 1, or via email to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]