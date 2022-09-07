County plans secondary access point to Whiskey Jack Road

· September 7, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Bonner County commissioners voted unanimously Aug. 30 in favor of contracting surveying services to plan a route for a secondary access to Whiskey Jack Road in West Oden Bay.

Bonner County Road and Bridge Director Jason Topp presented the contract to the commissioners during the board’s weekly business meeting, and emphasized that the project was an effort to increase “public safety” for those using the road, which is located just east of Kootenai.

The county is contracting with Provolt Land Surveying to locate a route through both private and railroad land. Bonner County will pay a $5,000 deposit and all surveying work is estimated to cost about $10,000, with a limit not to exceed $12,000. Work is set to begin in September and continue into October.

Commissioner Dan McDonald said it is “good to see” efforts going forward to increase safety for residents of Whiskey Jack.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” he said. “This is a can that the county has kicked down the road for decades, and we’re finally going to get it resolved. Thanks to the landowners who have been so good to work with.”

