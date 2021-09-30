City to host workshops on projects to be funded by proposed 1% tax

By Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint will be holding a series of public workshops to meet and discuss the parks site concepts and proposed sidewalk projects to be constructed with a proposed seven-year 1% local option sales tax to be considered by Sandpoint voters on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The site plan concepts for City Beach, the Downtown Waterfront and Travers/Centennial/Great Northern Sports Complex were developed as part of the Sandpoint Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which was adopted in 2020. The sidewalk projects are identified as critical connections to schools, parks, the library and senior center in the City’s Pedestrian Priority Network in the adopted 2021 Multimodal Transportation Plan.

Public workshops will be held:

• Friday, Oct. 1 — Meet up with city staff at the City Beach Snack Shack at noon.

• Wednesday, Oct. 6 — City staff will be participating in the LPOSD Walk to School Day beginning at 7:25 a.m. After the school bell rings they will discuss sidewalk projects that will provide important school connectivity. The Washington Elementary Walking Group will be meeting at the Bonner County Administration Building and the Farmin-Stidwell Elementary Walking Group will meet at the East Bonner County Library Sandpoint branch.

• Thursday, Oct. 7 — City staff will gather at 8 a.m. at Farmin’s Landing/Gunning’s Alley to talk about the proposed Sand Creek Downtown Waterfront stormwater and redevelopment project.

• Friday, Oct. 8 — Meet with city staff at the Travers Skate Park in the Travers/Centennial/Great Northern Sports complex.

Members of the public are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear their walking shoes. More workshops will be announced every week during the month of October to inform the final design and phasing of projects.

It is estimated that the 1% sales tax will generate $12.9 million in revenue to support Sandpoint parks projects, purchase property for public open space, parks and recreation and fund sidewalk connectivity and improvements in the City’s Pedestrian Priority Network. Of every dollar raised, 85 cents comes from a non-city resident.

For more information, visit the city’s website sandpointidaho.gov.