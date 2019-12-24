City of Sandpoint releases council agenda for first meeting of 2020, notes ongoing surveys

· December 24, 2019

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Owing to the holidays, the Sandpoint City Council won’t convene for its regular meeting until Thursday, Jan. 2, when Council members Andy Groat, Kate McAlister and Deb Ruehle will receive the oath of office. Mayor Shelby Rognstad, who was reelected by Sandpoint voters in November, will be sworn into office on Thursday, Dec. 26 with his second term effective Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Other items on the agenda include the election for City Council president, a position that has been held for two terms by Councilwoman Shannon Williamson. 

Newly elected candidates to Sandpoint City Council Kate McAlister, left; Deb Ruehle, center; and Andy Groat, right, will be sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 2. Courtesy photos.

The newly instated council will then receive an update on the War Memorial Field design, with City Engineer Dan Tadic and Dell Hatch of Bernardo Will Architects providing a presentation on overall design at 30% completion. 

Council members will vote on whether to rezone a portion of a 10-acre parcel between Samuelson Avenue and North Boyer Road from residential single-family to residential multi-family — though only on 5.2 acres of the property that are outside the airport overlay zone.

New business items include the awarding of a contract to Empire Boiler for a boiler replacement at the wastewater treatment plant. According to the agenda, the new boiler will cost $79,603.09 and update the small natural gas boiler in use since the 1950s. 

The council will again consider a matter related to the Memorial Field project when it takes up a grant application to the Idaho Parks and Recreation Waterways Improvement Fund for improvements to the boat launch. 

Aside from an executive session dealing with legal matters and the destruction semi-permanent and temporary records, the council will take up another grant application, this time the Transportation Alternatives Program to infill a shared use pathway on the west side of Boyer Avenue. The grant requires a 7.34% local match for the $451,760 project, amounting to $33,159.18.

Aside from the pending business after New Year’s, the city also made note of its ongoing series of surveys, available at sandpointidaho.gov/engage, on the city’s website and Facebook page, as well as in hard copy at City Hall. The first survey, covering multimodal transportation, streets, sidewalks, paths and accessibility, closed on Dec. 22 while the next survey, addressing jobs and economic development, is slated to launch at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

As of Dec. 20, the city reported 224 visitors to the first survey and 103 surveys completed — equivalent to 25.75 hours of public comment at 15 minutes per survey.

Feedback on the surveys is intended to inform ongoing master planning efforts and the Sandpoint Comprehensive Plan update.

Future surveys, all released on Sundays, include public facilities, services and utilities on Jan. 5; housing and neighborhoods on Jan. 12; community character and design on Jan. 19; growth and land use on Jan. 26; and natural resources on Feb. 2. Visit sandpointidaho.gov/you-government/engagesandpoint for more info and links to surveys and other planning documents.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: It’s the week before Christmas, and all through the town there are merry gatherings including a Christmas Bird Count, a Winter Solstice Party, Senior Karaoke, and more! See all happenings this week, Dec. 16-22:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Christmas Eve Services

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

November’s Sandpoint in Pictures winner. There is a touching sentiment behind this photo, which captured November’s photo contest prize. And a new contest is in full swing for December, too. Submit a photo, see local pics, and vote at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal