City of Ponderay Planning Commission to hold public hearing on rezone

The Ponderay Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Ponderay City Hall (288 Fourth St.), to consider a request by Mountain Scape, Inc. to approve rezoning a 1.87-acre parcel of land from residential to industrial.

The current zoning was established during a review of the greater McNearney neighborhood in 2021 (Ord. 156), when the zoning designation was changed from Industrial to Residential. The parcel abuts Industrial zoning to the south. No construction is proposed at this time. The property is located on the west side of McNearney Rd. in Section 2, Township 57N, Range 2W.

Those who would like to participate in the hearing remotely can visit the project page cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Comments can be mailed to Ponderay: City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or email [email protected]. Written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing.