City of Ponderay Planning Commission to hold public hearing on rezone

By Reader Staff
The Ponderay Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Ponderay City Hall (288 Fourth St.), to consider a request by Mountain Scape, Inc. to approve rezoning a 1.87-acre parcel of land from residential to industrial.
The current zoning was established during a review of the greater McNearney neighborhood in 2021 (Ord. 156), when the zoning designation was changed from Industrial to Residential. The parcel abuts Industrial zoning to the south. No construction is proposed at this time. The property is located on the west side of McNearney Rd. in Section 2, Township 57N, Range 2W.
Those who would like to participate in the hearing remotely can visit the project page cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Comments can be mailed to Ponderay: City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or email [email protected]. Written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal