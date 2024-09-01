City gearing up to begin Fifth Ave./Pine St. traffic signal project

· September 1, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

After more than a year of planning and discussion, the relocation of the traffic signal at Fifth Avenue and Church Street to the intersection of Fifth and Pine Street is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.

City Hall announced the commencement of the project Aug. 27, stating in a news release that, “The overall project is intended to ease traffic flow and improve the connection between U.S. 95 and U.S. 2.”

The intersection of Pine St. and Fifth Ave. Courtesy photo.

Following the relocation of the light, Fifth and Church will be controlled by stop signs, while Fifth and Pine will be a full-access, signalized intersection.

In addition, Pine will return to two-way travel between Fifth and Fourth avenues, and the intersections at Euclid Street and U.S. 2 and Sixth Avenue and U.S. 2 will only allow right turns in and out.

The city further summarized the changes, including: 

Conversion of the Fifth and Church intersection from a signal to a “side-street stop-controlled intersection with RRFBs for pedestrian crossing.” The “rectangular rapid flashing beacons” are defined by the Federal Highway Administration as “rectangular-shaped yellow indications, each with a light-emitting diode (LED)-array-based light source,” which are intended “to increase driver awareness of pedestrians crossing roadways at marked midblock crossings or uncontrolled intersections,” according to the city.

Restricting U.S. 2 and Sixth and U.S. 2 and Euclid to right-in, right-out intersections with posted signage.

Removal of Pine from the city’s truck route.

City Hall estimates that construction will be complete by December. During that time, work will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m.-5 pm on Wednesday. Crews will work at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on certain days.

Pine Street will be temporarily closed between Fourth and Fifth Avenue, and motorists will be detoured. However, local access to driveways will be maintained.

Residents in areas adjacent to the work zone will receive door hangers with 72 hours advance notice, and the schedule on the city’s website (sandpointidaho.gov) will be updated as needed.

Construction-related noise and equipment are to be expected during construction hours. 

On-street parking may also be limited due to the staging of materials and equipment.

Crews will work on trenching and excavation, pipe work, backfilling and compaction, asphalt patching and pavement marking.

Expect to see gravel street patching in the project area until asphalt paving takes place in the fall.

To track the status of the project, go to bit.ly/3Z3sw98.

For more info or further questions, call City Hall at 208-946-2087 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Fall Fest, the Artists’ Studio Tour, A Walk for Hope... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal