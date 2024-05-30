Carol Deaner retires as POAC board president

By Reader Staff
For nearly five decades, the Pend Oreille Arts Council has been a cornerstone of the Sandpoint arts scene, with a dedicated team of working board members at its core. Carol Deaner, a pivotal figure in POAC’s success, recently announced her retirement after years of service as board president.
Despite initial plans to step down completely, Deaner’s expertise and dedication led to her retention as “immediate past president” — a role she was persuaded to take on by staff and fellow board members, including incoming President Dyno Wahl.
Deaner’s legacy extends through POAC’s Kaleidoscope Program, formed in 1992 in collaboration with the Community Assistance League. Kaleidoscope brings art classes to Lake Pend Oreille School District elementary schools and has enriched the lives of more than 20,000 Bonner County third- through sixth-graders.
POAC board members and staff appreciate Deaner’s contributions, as well.
“Carol Deaner has had a profound influence on my life and career,” said Arts Coordinator Claire Christy. “Her guidance and support have meant everything to me, and I can wholeheartedly say that I don’t know where I would be without her. She fostered my potential in ways I never could have imagined. I will forever feel grateful and incredibly fortunate to have learned so much from her and will carry that into my work in the future.”
Wahl was elected by fellow board members as the new president of POAC, bringing four decades of nonprofit experience.
Executive Director Tone Stolz envisions a dynamic partnership in advancing POAC’s mission.
“I am looking forward to working with Dyno in this position, and I know we will make a formidable team in propelling POAC to new heights,” said Stolz.
POAC invites the community to join in congratulating Deaner on her transition while welcoming Wahl into her new role as POAC president at the
