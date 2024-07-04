Bonner County lights up for Independence Day

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Communities across Bonner County are coming together under canopies of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, with each city putting their unique spin on this year’s festivities. If you’re trying to plan the ultimate Fourth of July celebration, here’s a list of some local events happening July 4 and throughout the holiday weekend.

Clark Fork

Clark Fork kicks off celebrations early on July 4 with the 12th annual Freedom 5K Fun Run — formerly known as Haden’s Heart — beginning at 7 a.m. at the Filling Station Youth Center (108 E. First Ave., in Clark Fork). To participate, register at fillingstationyouth.com for $15 for students, $25 for adults or $15 for adults running with a student.

Proceeds from the race fund scholarships for Clark Fork graduates as well as the nonprofit Christian youth center.

Following the race, the Clark Fork Junior-Senior High School (502 N. Main St.) will host the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ flag raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. by the parade, led by Grand Marshal Shirley Dawson Crawford. The parade is free to enter and runs down Highway 200 from Stephen Street before turning right on Main Street and coming to an end at the school.

Foot races and all manner of activities will take place on school grounds alongside pop-up food vendors from 10:15 a.m. to noon, when the celebrations move to Veterans Memorial Field on the corner of Cedar Street and Ninth Avenue. Before sitting back to enjoy the fireworks display at dusk, attendees should check out the beer garden, 1 p.m. airplane candy drop, 1:30 p.m. turtle races, watermelon eating contests and games, as well as timber-themed competitions, including ax throwing and log sawing at 3 p.m.

Hope

Bring a blanket and chairs and find a place on the shores around Ellisport Bay in Hope to take in a fireworks spectacular beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Laclede

The Laclede Community Center (24 Moore Loop Road) is again hosting its Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast on July 4 from 8-10 a.m. Featuring pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, plates cost $5 each for adults while kids 12 and under eat for free. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., proceeding from the community center to the Riley Creek Recreation Area and back. Everyone is invited to participate.

Priest River

The Priest River Chamber of Commerce has prepared an evening of celebration at Bonner Park West (514 Railroad Ave.) and invites the community to a night of revelry culminating in the fireworks show, which begins at 10 p.m.

Sandpoint

In Sandpoint, the morning begins with a pre-parade breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Matchwood Brewing, featuring a special menu tailored to the event. The Lions Club will then host a day of celebrations beginning downtown at 9:30 a.m. with the Children’s Parade, followed by the Grand Parade at 10 a.m.

This year’s grand marshals, Shirley Stevens and Norma Laude, will oversee the parade, which will celebrate the area’s logging history with the theme “Back to our Roots.” (To learn more about the Sandpoint grand marshal tradition, see Page 14.)

To embody the theme, organizers are still on the lookout for log trucks, equipment, horse teams and anyone working in related fields like logging, mechanics and firefighting to join the parade. Applications to participate in the Grand Parade are available on sandpointlions.wixsite.com/website for a $45 registration fee. After the parade, celebrations move to Sandpoint City Beach (58 Bridge St.) for food, drinks and games for the whole family.

“Our club is most excited for our celebration at City Beach. Our members love spending the day with our community, playing games with kids, handing out goodies and selling raffle tickets,” said Lions Secretary Goldie Rader.

The day will culminate in the traditional fireworks show at dusk. Arrive at the beach early with blankets and chairs to ensure a good view. The following Saturday, Jackson Roltgen Band will perform an Independence Day weekend concert at Matchwood Brewing from 6:30-9 p.m. to round off the celebrations.

Bayview

The annual Bayview Daze festivities kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 with a parade featuring the Western-themed dance group North Idaho Sparklers. The nonprofit performers will pay tribute to famously patriotic country singer Toby Keith as they dance down Main Street.

“Hopefully, we will have ‘The Tank’ again — a restored tank from World War II. As always we have the grand marshal of the parade; this year we invited two people, who lead a rather quiet life but have always been involved with the community, volunteering wherever needed,” said Norma Jean Knowles, president of the Bayview Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s grand marshals, Don and Cindy Gardner, will take center stage alongside Uncle Sam and his Bucket Brigade, who pass out candy and collect donations for future fireworks shows.

The Children’s Fun Place at the Bayview Community Center (20298 E. Perimeter Road) will have games, sack lunches and strawberry shortcake from noon to 5 p.m., after which families can break for dinner before snagging a spot along the shores of Scenic Bay to take in the fireworks.

“Our pyrotech Kevin Elmore will produce a fantastic show with whatever dollars he gets to spend,” said Knowles. “In 2015 we added the ‘Remembrance Tribute’ at the end of the regular display. These shells are purchased by individuals who may want to commemorate a lost loved one or celebrate a special event.”

The 30-minute display will be shot from a barge in the center of the bay, ensuring everyone gets a great view.

No matter where you find yourself on the lake, stay safe and enjoy the celebrations. Happy Fourth!