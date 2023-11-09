BoCo Human Rights Task Force recognized by Gonzaga University

· November 8, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate and nationally recognized human rights advocates honored the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force on Nov. 2 with the annual Eva Lassman Take Action Against Hate Award. The task force formed in 1992 to counteract a local branch of the Aryan Nations — which sought to establish a white supremacist stronghold in North Idaho — and has worked tirelessly since to combat hate in Bonner County.

“As one who personally knew and deeply admired Eva for her work and contributions to human rights for years in the Inland Northwest, I can think of no organization more deserving of this award,” said Tony Stewart, secretary of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, in his letter nominating the BCHRTF.

From left to right: Founding Director of Gonzaga’s Center for Lifelong Learning Rachelle Strawther, Linda Navarre, Eric Ward and Professor Kristine Hoover. Photo by Soncirey Mitchell.

Lassman was a holocaust survivor in Spokane, Wash., whose educational programs helped her community oppose racism, antisemitism and the roots of hate that lead to the rise of Nazi Germany. In her honor, Gonzaga recognized the BCHRTF for its 31 years of service supporting human rights through education, outreach and action.

“I felt that our steadfast work was affirmed by credible groups who have been doing this work for a long time, which was encouraging and inspiring and provided me with motivation to continue the work,” Sharon McCahon, BCHRTF board member, told the Reader.

Serendipitously, Eric K. Ward — who was instrumental during the early days of the task force — received the Eva Lassman Award in the individual category on the same night. Ward is an expert on authoritarian movements and preserving democracy, and has served as the executive director for Western States Center and as a senior fellow with the Southern Poverty Law Center and Race Forward.

“He gave us knowledge and resources, through his work with the Northwest Coalition Against Malicious Harassment, to dig deeply into our responsibility as a human rights organization,” said Linda Navarre, co-president of the task force. “His demeanor is always uplifting and his smile and hearty laughter warm the room.”

Also among those honored was author and journalist Leah Sottile, whose true crime work exposes human rights violations and hate groups in the American West.

“There were so many activists doing so much important work honored at the gala,” said Navarre. “Journalism is an important part of truth and justice for all of us — it is not to be bullied by hate-filled folks. We must combat hate and false representation.”

The task force encourages anyone interested in fostering a kind, welcoming community in North Idaho to reach out or visit their website for volunteer and educational opportunities. 

For more information about the task force, visit, bchrtf.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

SARS Ski SwapComing up this week! Don’t miss out on Rockabilly Space Force, SARS Ski Swap, a new interactive exhibit at the museum  ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal