BoCo anti-mandate resolution workshop postponed

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

The Board of Bonner County Commissioners announced on the office’s Facebook page Sept. 20 that a workshop regarding an anti-mandate resolution has been postponed.

Originally slated for Sept. 24, the workshop will now be held Friday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. in the first floor meeting room of the Bonner County Administration Building, located at 1500 Highway 2 in Sandpoint.

According to the office, the postponement is due to “scheduling issues.”

“It is incredibly important that all three commissioners be present, in person,” county personnel wrote. “Thank you and sorry for the delay.”

The resolution, originally presented by Commissioner Steve Bradshaw on Aug. 31, is meant to secure the county’s stance against “unconstitutional mandates” largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board discussed the resolution at its next two business meetings, with Commissioners Dan McDonald and Jeff Connolly sharing concerns about the resolution’s legality.

Citizens in support of Bradshaw’s resolution requested a chance to workshop it with the commissioners.