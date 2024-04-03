Believe the hype: FX’s new Shōgun series is a triumphant historical epic

· April 3, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Take a quick look at the reviews surrounding the new 10-episode FX/Hulu series Shōgun and you’ll be shocked at how over-the-top they can be. 

The Washington Post called it “riveting,” “gorgeous” and “the TV equivalent of a page-turner.” USA Today wrote that the show “is the TV epic you’ve been waiting for.” Variety called Shōgun “transportive,” while The Guardian added “mesmerizing” to “epic” and Time went so far as to describe it as “a revelation.”

Courtesy photo.

Why all the fuss? For one thing, the story has already been popular for about 50 years. Based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, Shōgun is the historical-fiction tale of English mariner John Blackthorne who is shipwrecked amid the brutal conflicts and complex politics of 17th-century Japan and must acclimate to survive. 

Loosely based on the diaries of real-life navigator William Adams, who is regarded as the first Englishman to enter Japan, it takes in the sweep of the feudal society on the cusp of the Tokugawa Shogunate, which ruled the island from the beginning of the 1600s until the late-1860s.

Not long after publication of the novel, a Shōgun adaptation aired as an NBC miniseries in 1980, winning a Primetime Emmy, the Golden Globe for best TV drama series and a Peabody Award. Since then, there has been a Broadway musical and a handful of both PC and board games based on the work.

The acclaim wasn’t universal, however, with some critics blasting both novel and series for lapses of historical accuracy, and the latter in particular for exoticizing and essentializing its Japanese characters in order to elevate its sole white character — call it Dances with Wolves syndrome.

That final criticism has only grown in volume with the years, which may account for why the 2024 iteration of Shōgun is being heaped with so much unreserved praise.

In the FX/Hulu series, from showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the Blackthorne character (played with magnetic gusto by Cosmo Jarvis) is but only one star of the show. 

Rather, viewers are treated to jaw-dropping performances of subtly, ferocity and profound depth by Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (the sly-as-a-fox leader who historically went on to found the Tokugawa Shogunate); Anna Sawai as Toda Marika (a woman with a complicated personal and political past who serves as translator); Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige (who turns in one of the most enjoyable performances as the dubiously loyal lieutenant of Toranaga) and Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari (the main opponent of Toranaga and who serves as the closest thing to a “villain” in the series).

It’s difficult to overstate how well the members of this ensemble — as well as the secondary and tertiary characters — are able to inhabit their respective roles so fully to create such a dense thicket of believable relationships and stakes, which grow higher and higher and more riveting with every episode.

Not to be outshone by the performances, the cinematography, art direction and sound exceeds any recent historical epic that comes to mind, making the landscape itself perhaps the most central character and all but daring the viewer not to be immersed in the spectacle.

Rather than a well-intentioned Dances with Wolves in feudal Japan or a retread of the egregious 2003 Tom Cruise-led white savior/white salvation flick The Last Samurai, Shōgun is a historical epic drama that knows exactly what beats to hit in the service of authenticity — and hits them every time. In other words: In this case, the critics are right. This series really is that special. 

Stream new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Live Concerts, Local Films, Home & Garden Show . and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal