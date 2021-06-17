BCEDC seeking full-time executive director

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

As Bonner County — and Idaho in general — is experiencing a boom in new residents, that also means the potential for a major upswing in local economic activity. The Bonner County Economic Development Corporation, a 501(c)6 private nonprofit organization, is a key player in helping determine how and where that business energy will be channeled, and it is looking for a new leader to fill the role of executive director.

BCEDC announced the job opening in a news release June 15, stating that while “Bonner County is projected to experience unprecedented growth in the coming years,” the full-time position will ideally be filled by someone “who can help our mainstay small businesses, targeted industries and local partners adapt to the new era.”

Qualified applicants — who would earn a salary, commensurate with experience, of approximately $50,000 — should have prior working knowledge of local economies similar to Bonner County.

According to BCEDC Economic Development Associate Cameron Rasmusson, who also serves as Reader editor emeritus, the transition to a full-time executive director position signifies that “the board is investing in having a positive impact on the shaping of bonner county’s economic future.”

Highlighting the work accomplished by the BCEDC during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included direct support for local businesses, Rasmusson said the organization is focused on continuing to strengthen and expand offerings.

“It’s going to be a fairly quick turnaround,” he said, adding that the board is hoping to have a candidate selected by the end of the month, “so that we can get going on some projects that we’ve been considering for some time — projects that are really going to dig into the current economic state of Bonner County, the opportunities and challenges that we need to overcome, and really do some full-form studies into this wild, changing economy.”

The current board of directors is led by Eric Paull, of Washington Trust Bank, and includes representatives from Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Columbia Bank, Avista Utilities, Whitewater Creek, the University of Idaho, Bonner General Health, Bonner County, the city of Sandpoint, Litehouse Foods, Ting Internet and the Panhandle Area Council.

Ryan Robinson is currently serving as interim executive director, taking over from former-BCEDE Executive Director Andrea Marcoccio, who is also co-owner of Matchwood Brewing.

Applicants are encouraged to email their resume — with their cover letter in the email body — to [email protected]untyedc.com.