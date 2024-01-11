Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to the Panida

Annual series of mountain culture, sport, lifestyle and environment films screen Jan.19-21

· January 10, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Since 1995, the Panida Theater has been the local home of the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which last year expanded for the first time to three nights of screenings featuring some of the best outdoors and adventure shorts in the world.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 19 and continuing Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21, more than two dozen films covering mountain culture, sport, lifestyle, the environment and everything between will be shown, with an average of eight entries per night.

Courtesy photo.

Presented by Mountain Fever Productions, tickets are $18 in advance at panida.org and $20 at the door (300 N. First Ave.).

Among the opening night entries is Cross Countries, from France, which follows mountain biker Kilian Bron on a tour through some of the most beautiful trails in North America, and The Ascension Series: Morag Skelton, from the U.K., focused on a deaf mountain climber who believes nothing should get in the way of anyone experiencing nature.

Named “Best Short Film,” U.S. entry School of Fish is a compelling portrait of the millennia-spanning relationship between the salmon and Indigenous people of Bristol Bay, Alaska, exploring their knowledge of harvesting, preserving and sharing fish, all of which are central to their culture and contain important lessons.

Chronoception, from France, focuses on Thomas Delfino, Léa Klaue and Aurélien Lardy as they follow the trail of nomadic peoples and the ancient Silk Roads on an expedition to reach one of the most remote places in the world.

Films on Saturday night include One Degree° #Peru, from France, following a kitesurfing adventure combining outdoor adventure and activism that showcases current environmental changes among some of the highest alpine lakes in the world in the Andes.

Winner of “Best Film: Adventure,” Canadian entry Subterranean introduces audiences to two teams of hobbyist cavers who are poised to break records for the longest and deepest caves in Canada. One effort seeks to push the caving depth record with a descent into the Bisaro Anima cave in the Rockies, while another attempts to link two tunnel systems to create the longest known cave in the country.

Closer to home, U.S. film Range Rider looks at the conflict and controversy surrounding the repopulation of wolves in Washington state, where ranchers and push back against the presence of the animals, and range rider Daniel Curry finds himself in the middle — patrolling wild areas on horseback to create a buffer between wolves and the cattle herds that graze on public lands.

The film fest concludes Sunday with a number of “Best Of” films, including Soundscape, from the U.S., which earned the “Creative Excellence Award” for sharing the sightless experience of climbing a mountain via echo location, touch and imagination. The film features Erik Weihenmayer, a global adventure athlete and author who is fully blind, as he ascends a massive alpine rock face deep in the Sierra Nevadas.

Ranked “Best Film: Snow Sports,” U.S. film The Blackcountry Journal is the story of a skier who contemplates his connection to skiing and the mountains as he hurries through the streets of L.A., where his path takes a turn after bumping into a jazz musician who helps him discover the correlation between jazz and skiing — described as “an expression of art, skiing and Black culture.”

Finally, Canadian film Leo & Chester — named “Best Film: Mountain Culture” — focuses on Leo, a sought-after rock star with a promising career, who turns his back on the industry to pursue a life on the land with a herd of buffalo.

Film blocks start at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, and 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Doors open an hour before the show. For more info and full film listings, visit banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Speakeasy, the Backcountry Film Festival, Live Comedy, Fireworks ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal