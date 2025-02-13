A ‘quick’ trip

By Todd Wendle

Reader Contributor

8:39 a.m. — it was Monday, in the high 20s and snowing hard.

“Hey Honey, do you want to go into town with me? I need a bolt at the Depot. I think I heard you say we were low on milk too? We’ll be quick”

“Yes, that sounds great! But have you looked outside lately? It’s snowing like crazy. I’m not used to this much snow. The roads are going to be slick aren’t they? We can wait ‘til later. Can’t we? I don’t want to be on the front page of the newspaper!”

“Nonsense. I just bought a brand new four-wheel-drive pickup truck just for this occasion. It will go anywhere and it stops on a dime with those new snow tires. We don’t need to worry about slick roads anymore. Get your coat and purse and let’s go.”

9:05 a.m. — “911, what is your emergency?”

“Please help! My husband and I just went off the road! We’re hanging upside down in a ditch in his brand new four-wheel-drive pickup truck that does not stop on a dime! Can you send some help this way? Please! Hurry!”

9:09 a.m. — the call went out and Bonner County EMS and Sam Owen Fire responded. After a quick check, and with the non-ceremonious cutting of the seat belts, our two bruised travelers were not seriously injured. But the beautiful pickup was in ruins. Parts and glass lay scattered across the highway. Steam rose gently from the wreckage. And in the snow-filled air? That distinct smell of antifreeze.

The saddest part of the story? It all could have been prevented. If he would have just listened, he could have said, “Oh yeah, we don’t need to go right now.” And instead of being upside down in a snow bank, they both could be in their warm kitchen with a fresh cup of coffee.

So what can be done to avoid receiving the same fate as our bruised couple?

By far, the easiest thing to do is cancel the trip. If it’s snowing, storming and blowing ugly, the roads are going to be bad. And they will only get worse. A trip to the hardware store and/or grocery store can certainly wait. A bolt or half-gallon of milk is certainly not worth a now totaled truck, or horribly worse, injury or death.

Watch a movie, play a game, bake a cake, build a fire in the fireplace or grab a book.

The second easiest option is to postpone the trip. If you have an appointment, see if you can get it rescheduled. Check the weather and see when the storm is supposed to end. Is it going to get warmer in the afternoon? Wait until the weather clears and the crews have had time to clear and de-ice the roads.

Here is a quick note for all the seasoned slippery road veterans out there: Just think what happens if your trip is postponed? You will not be on the road with all those crazies who don’t read the Reader. Same goes for temperatures of 1 to 3-below. These all can be practiced and improved by all of us.

If you must go, there are three simple driving techniques that will help keep you out of trouble:

• Leave early. Put your new pickup in four-wheel drive and reduce your speed. Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

• Increase your following distance. The worse the roads are the farther back you should be. This gives you a ton of extra time to stop if something ahead of you goes “south.” It also gives you time to think and plan what you are going to do. This technique can be practiced year-round and works just as well on dry roads. An unintentional benefit of practicing this all year is the reduction of your North Idaho driving stress level index.

• Snowy winter trips are a great opportunity to practice your defensive driving skills. Pretend everyone out there is only there to slide into you. Practice tips No. 1 and No. 2 above and pretend every other driver is out to get you. Someone coming in from the side street? Ask yourself, “Are they going to be able to stop?” If you have any doubts, plan and act accordingly.

One last thing, these skills are intended to help you stay out of trouble. One excellent website for road conditions is 511.idaho.gov. Check it out. Log in before you leave and see what is happening. There is also a wealth of information on the web with videos, articles and tips on what you can do if you do get in trouble.

Remember, if it cannot happen, it will not. Drive safe out there.

The Reader and Sam Owen Fire Department are working together to provide readers with real-life actionable fire and highway safety information. Sam Owen Fire Department is located in Hope. If there is a subject you would like to see covered, please email the author at [email protected].