A celebration of songwriting

Katelyn Shook, Josh Hedlund and Larsen Gardens team up for Songs in the Round

· May 25, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

For such a small town, Sandpoint attracts a lot of songwriters. Maybe it’s something in the water, we don’t know. Regardless, the best way to tap into Sandpoint’s songwriting community is at a smaller, intimate venue dedicated to the listening experience.

If that interests you, join Katelyn Shook, Josh Hedlund and Larsen Gardens at 8 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Panida’s Little Theater for Songs in the Round for an intimate evening of songs and stories.

Katelyn Shook, Josh Hedlund and Larsen Gardens. Courtesy photos.

“I really want to give an opportunity for local musicians to have a listening audience and not have the huge pressure of selling a lot of tickets, like they would at a larger venue like the big [Panida] theater or the Heartwood,” Shook told the Reader.

Along with playing in the show, Shook produced and promoted Songs in the Round.

Shook is best known for her work with twin sister Laurie in the popular touring band Shook Twins, but she plans to tap into her solo side on Friday night. With her honey-pure voice and catchy hooks on the guitar, Shook’s songs have helped sell out shows at the main stage of the Panida — among other venues across the country — for years. 

Hedlund’s songwriting has been lore in Sandpoint for more than a decade, as he has developed a following to his unique fingerpicking style on the guitar and raw, unvarnished lyrics that cut deep. His songs balance on the fine line between delicate, haunting and ethereal. 

“Josh is one of my favorites, obviously,” Shook said “I love hearing him play, and I especially love hearing him in a place with great sound and lighting. It’s the perfect way to experience his music.”

Shook tapped Larsen Gardens to round out the night after hearing her play at a curated open mic night at Bluebird Bakery in February.

“She blew my mind,” Shook said. “She’s just so good. She just moved to town, so I’m excited to have a new songwriter in town. … She needs to be heard in an intentional space.”

Shook said the Little Theater has undergone a small makeover recently, with new murals painted on the walls and the addition of a green room and a functional bar to the venue.

“I’ve been working hard to give this Little Theater a makeover,” she said. “I want to do more little shows like this if the community supports it. I have this vision of bringing a lot of our friends from regional touring artists that I think Sandpoint would absolutely love. I want a space where people can have less pressure and I can easily produce a show in there.”

Songs in the Round feat. Katelyn Shook, Josh Hedlund and Larsen Gardens • Friday, May 26; doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; $25 general admission. Panida Little Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. As of press time, there are only 20 tickets left, so check panida.org soon to get your tickets.

