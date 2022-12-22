A boost for the brainy

SHS graduate Sage Saccomanno launches Bigger Brain clothing brand

· December 22, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Sage Saccomanno, a 2020 graduate of Sandpoint High School, is entering the world of entrepreneurship in hopes of spreading the philosophy that smart is stylish.

Now studying biochemistry at Bard College in New York, Saccomanno is combining her passions for education and fashion to create Bigger Brain: a brand focused on empowering young people to embrace their intelligence. The first Bigger Brain collection is called Smart in Style, and features a series of black-and-white, eco-friendly T-shirts with designs representing some of the brain’s most essential chemicals, including dopamine, serotonin, glutamate, melatonin and norepinephrine.

Sage Saccomanno stands with Bigger Brain’s first collection. Courtesy photo.

“As my artist and I first started brainstorming ideas for Bigger Brain’s first collection, I knew that I wanted it to be chemistry related and educate people while providing style,” Saccomanno told the Reader. “Seeing as the name of my brand is Bigger Brain, I thought it fitting to focus on chemicals our brains need in order to function and thrive.”

Each shirt comes with an information card meant to teach the purchaser “what the chemical is, why it’s important, how to get it in a healthy way and more facts,” according to the Kickstarter campaign meant to fund the Smart in Style collection. As of Dec. 21, the campaign had seen pledges totaling $16,074 of its $27,300 goal. The campaign is set to end on Friday, Dec. 30.

Seeing as Kickstarter campaigns are “all-or-nothing,” Saccomanno hopes that her hometown can help push Bigger Brain over the threshold.

“I have hope and confidence that we can still reach this goal in time, but I need the Sandpoint community’s help,” she said. “Whether you can pledge [and] buy a shirt or simply share the project with friends and family, anything helps.”

Looking toward the future, Saccomanno said Bigger Brain will be a source of “comfortable and versatile clothing” beyond T-shirts, and, once making a profit, she plans to invest in scholarship funds and after-school programs to further the brand’s positive influence on youth.

“More often than not, I meet young individuals — especially those navigating high school and adolescence — who doubt their intelligence or feel as though it’s uncool to be smart,” Saccomanno said. “With Bigger Brain and starting with the Smart In Style collection, I hope to change this reality and shift the mindsets of young students to ultimately better our world’s future through education.”

Learn more at mybiggerbrain.com. Access the Smart in Style Kickstarter at kickstarter.com/projects/biggerbrain/smart-in-style-collection.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Festivus 2022Season’s Greetings!  Enjoy a Christmas Concert: Stabat Mater, check out the wild and crazy Festivus, or get ready to Ski With Santa. All this, and more happening this week! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal