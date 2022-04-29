Summer Camp Guide 2022

· April 28, 2022

Compiled by Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Schweitzer Summer Adventure Camp

Photo by Dennison Webb from Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education.

Ages 6-10

First week of camp is June 20-24,

Last week is Aug. 15-19

Hiking, crafts, swimming, village activities.

208-263-9555 x 2271

schweitzer.com

Camp costs $250 ($225 for Schweitzer passholders) per child, per week, and includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Campers get to hike, ride the chairlift, play games in the village, climb the rock wall, sluice to find gemstones, swim daily, use the trampoline jumper and more. 

Registration begins online May 1.

Twin Eagles Summer Camps

Ages 6-18 

Six different camps over six weeks.

208-265-3685

twineagles.org

Day camps: June 13-July 15

Ages 6-13

Nature Adventurers Day Camp: June 13-17

Wilderness Survival Day Camp: June 20-24

Forest Arts: July 4-8

Crafts and Foraging Day Camp: July 11-15

Overnight camps: Late July-Aug.

Ages 10-13: July 24-29

Ages 13-18: Aug. 2-7

Day and residential. Deep nature connection mentoring. Wilderness survival, nature awareness, animal tracking, primitive skills, natural crafts, wild edible and medicinal plants.

Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education (SOLE)

Ages 4-17

June-August

Outdoor science day camps, outdoor leadership day camps and outdoor leadership backcountry expeditions.

928-351-SOLE (7653)

soleexperiences.org

Photo by Dennison Webb.

[email protected]

During the summer months, 501c3 experiential education nonprofit Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education utilizes local landscapes to help youths unplug and reconnect to develop a sense of belonging and affinity for nature. Summer programs have a thematic design so every “SOLE Experience” is unique session to session, year to year. All camp sessions are led by credentialed staff and feature low instructor-to-student ratios, ensuring that participants’ needs are met.

Music Conservatory of Sandpoint

110 Main St., Sandpoint

208-265-4444

sandpointconservatory.org

Summer Academy 2022

Session 1 — July 11-22:

Piano, percussion, marimba, ukulele, musical theater and flute (in collaboration with Bella Noté).

Session 2 — Aug. 1-12:

Choir, youth orchestra, handbell, instrument art factory and advanced orchestra.

Music theory is taken each session regardless of the number of majors chosen.

Two majors per session: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Single major per session: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (varies by major)

Summer Academy Orchestra Camp

The Magic of Symphony, with guest conductor Jan Pellant.

Tuition:

1 Major (half day in 1 session): $175

2 Majors (full day in 1 session): $225

3 Majors (1 full session + half day): $325

4 Majors (full day in 2 sessions): $400

Ask about sibling discounts.

Register at sandpointconservatory.org/summer-academy-2022.

Sandpoint Waldorf School camps

Contact the Sandpoint Waldorf School for more information and registration forms. 208-265-2683

[email protected]

Sun, Dirt and Bugs Day Camp

Photo by Dennison Webb.

Ages 4-6 years

July 5-30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Summer is meant to be spent outdoors! At SWS, children enjoy summer days of imaginative play under the guidance of early childhood staff: Eleni Williams, Jennifer Strong and Brenna McCourt. Activities include nature walks, water play, cooking, gardening, crafts, storytelling, music and more. Snacks are provided. Students bring their own lunch, sun protection and swim wear (so they can get wet in the sprinklers). Weekly enrollment available. Camp size is limited to 12 students.

Celebrating Cultures around the World 

Ages 6-12 

July 5-30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $220/week

July 11-Aug. 5

Each day, attendees will focus on a different culture through crafting, gardening, drama, playing games and stories. Olga Lambert, SWS handwork teacher, and Hiroko Tanaka, SWS Japanese teacher, will be instructing the children in cultural crafts and cooking. garden teacher and Pedagogical Director Julie McCallan will lead the children in tending the garden and harvesting from it. For lunch each day, she will guide the children in preparing a traditional meal from the culture of the day. The children will compile their own recipe book and perform a play at the end of each week. The entire day will be spent outdoors, with time in the afternoon for water play and outings.

Summer Strings Festival 2022

Aug. 3-5

208-304-9085

suzukistringacademy.com

[email protected]

The Suzuki Strings Festival three-day intensive highlights an orchestra with guest conductor Michele Jeglum from Spokane, Wash. Violin, viola, cello and bass students are invited to participate. Attendees must be able to read music well and have played their instrument for at least two years. Students will have the option to participate in adjudications and a master class. The camp will also have a fiddle and improve workshop as well as a Suzuki Book 1 Rep class for students who are still learning to read music. Students will tie dye their camp shirts for the final performances on Friday evening and at the Sandpoint Farmers’ Market on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6. 

Cost for this camp is $195, which includes camp shirt and materials. Early bird registration $175, due by July 20.

Camp will take place in Sandpoint. To register and for more information email [email protected] or visit suzukistringacademy.com.

Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theater Youth Summer Camp

July 11-Aug. 6

Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.

[email protected]

lporep.com

LPO Repertory youth summer camp will be a full production experience for the young thespian. Students will experience all there is to a theatrical production from auditions to set design and ultimately a performance in the historic Panida Theater. This year’s production will be an adaptation of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan by Greg Sodaro. Ages 8-17. Registration opens May 15.

