Summer Camp Guide 2022

Compiled by Ben Olson
Reader Staff
Schweitzer Summer Adventure Camp
Ages 6-10
First week of camp is June 20-24,
Last week is Aug. 15-19
Hiking, crafts, swimming, village activities.
208-263-9555 x 2271
schweitzer.com
Camp costs $250 ($225 for Schweitzer passholders) per child, per week, and includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Campers get to hike, ride the chairlift, play games in the village, climb the rock wall, sluice to find gemstones, swim daily, use the trampoline jumper and more.
Registration begins online May 1.
Twin Eagles Summer Camps
Ages 6-18
Six different camps over six weeks.
208-265-3685
twineagles.org
Day camps: June 13-July 15
Ages 6-13
Nature Adventurers Day Camp: June 13-17
Wilderness Survival Day Camp: June 20-24
Forest Arts: July 4-8
Crafts and Foraging Day Camp: July 11-15
Overnight camps: Late July-Aug.
Ages 10-13: July 24-29
Ages 13-18: Aug. 2-7
Day and residential. Deep nature connection mentoring. Wilderness survival, nature awareness, animal tracking, primitive skills, natural crafts, wild edible and medicinal plants.
Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education (SOLE)
Ages 4-17
June-August
Outdoor science day camps, outdoor leadership day camps and outdoor leadership backcountry expeditions.
928-351-SOLE (7653)
soleexperiences.org
During the summer months, 501c3 experiential education nonprofit Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education utilizes local landscapes to help youths unplug and reconnect to develop a sense of belonging and affinity for nature. Summer programs have a thematic design so every “SOLE Experience” is unique session to session, year to year. All camp sessions are led by credentialed staff and feature low instructor-to-student ratios, ensuring that participants’ needs are met.
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint
110 Main St., Sandpoint
208-265-4444
sandpointconservatory.org
Summer Academy 2022
Session 1 — July 11-22:
Piano, percussion, marimba, ukulele, musical theater and flute (in collaboration with Bella Noté).
Session 2 — Aug. 1-12:
Choir, youth orchestra, handbell, instrument art factory and advanced orchestra.
Music theory is taken each session regardless of the number of majors chosen.
Two majors per session: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Single major per session: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (varies by major)
Summer Academy Orchestra Camp
The Magic of Symphony, with guest conductor Jan Pellant.
Tuition:
1 Major (half day in 1 session): $175
2 Majors (full day in 1 session): $225
3 Majors (1 full session + half day): $325
4 Majors (full day in 2 sessions): $400
Ask about sibling discounts.
Register at sandpointconservatory.org/summer-academy-2022.
Sandpoint Waldorf School camps
Contact the Sandpoint Waldorf School for more information and registration forms. 208-265-2683
Sun, Dirt and Bugs Day Camp
Ages 4-6 years
July 5-30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Summer is meant to be spent outdoors! At SWS, children enjoy summer days of imaginative play under the guidance of early childhood staff: Eleni Williams, Jennifer Strong and Brenna McCourt. Activities include nature walks, water play, cooking, gardening, crafts, storytelling, music and more. Snacks are provided. Students bring their own lunch, sun protection and swim wear (so they can get wet in the sprinklers). Weekly enrollment available. Camp size is limited to 12 students.
Celebrating Cultures around the World
Ages 6-12
July 5-30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: $220/week
July 11-Aug. 5
Each day, attendees will focus on a different culture through crafting, gardening, drama, playing games and stories. Olga Lambert, SWS handwork teacher, and Hiroko Tanaka, SWS Japanese teacher, will be instructing the children in cultural crafts and cooking. garden teacher and Pedagogical Director Julie McCallan will lead the children in tending the garden and harvesting from it. For lunch each day, she will guide the children in preparing a traditional meal from the culture of the day. The children will compile their own recipe book and perform a play at the end of each week. The entire day will be spent outdoors, with time in the afternoon for water play and outings.
Summer Strings Festival 2022
Aug. 3-5
208-304-9085
suzukistringacademy.com
The Suzuki Strings Festival three-day intensive highlights an orchestra with guest conductor Michele Jeglum from Spokane, Wash. Violin, viola, cello and bass students are invited to participate. Attendees must be able to read music well and have played their instrument for at least two years. Students will have the option to participate in adjudications and a master class. The camp will also have a fiddle and improve workshop as well as a Suzuki Book 1 Rep class for students who are still learning to read music. Students will tie dye their camp shirts for the final performances on Friday evening and at the Sandpoint Farmers’ Market on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
Cost for this camp is $195, which includes camp shirt and materials. Early bird registration $175, due by July 20.
Camp will take place in Sandpoint. To register and for more information email [email protected] or visit suzukistringacademy.com.
Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theater Youth Summer Camp
July 11-Aug. 6
Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.
lporep.com
LPO Repertory youth summer camp will be a full production experience for the young thespian. Students will experience all there is to a theatrical production from auditions to set design and ultimately a performance in the historic Panida Theater. This year’s production will be an adaptation of J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan by Greg Sodaro. Ages 8-17. Registration opens May 15.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal