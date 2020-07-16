2020 Bonner County Rodeo canceled on COVID-19 concerns

By Reader Staff

Organizers of the Bonner County Rodeo announced July 14 that the 2020 event, which had been scheduled to run Aug. 14-15, will be canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must advise our Rodeo fans that the 2020 Bonner County Rodeo in Sandpoint, ID will be canceled,” Bonner County Fairgrounds and Facility Director Darcey Smith wrote in a Facebook post. “The Rodeo Committee did not come to this decision with ease.”

While the rodeo has been put on hold this year, Smith assured commenters on the Fairgrounds Facebook page that the County Fair is still going forward as planned, scheduled to run Wednesday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 22.

While working to put in place a plan to guard patrons against COVID-19, Rodeo Committee members had “also been trying to make the most responsible decision,” Smith wrote.

“Due to large financial factors for this year’s Rodeo, the decision was made to cancel,” she added. “We hung on as long as we could to try and give our Rodeo family a great event for the contestants and the fans. We are incredibly saddened by this decision, and hope you understand.”

According to the Facebook post, full refunds will be given to those who have already purchased tickets. If patrons bought tickets online they will be refunded electronically. Those who purchased pre-sale tickets are asked to bring the ticket to the Fair Office (4203 N. Boyer Road) to get their money back. Sponsors and vendors will be contacted individually.

For more information and updates on the 2020 Bonner County Fair, go to bonnercountyfair.com.