‘What a long, strange trip it’s been’

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

When the iconic Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia died in the summer of 1995, a light went out in the world. However, Deadheads have kept his spirit alive by continuing the way of life championed by Garcia, which included love, music, counterculture and freedom of expression.

In Sandpoint, a group of Deadheads started a tradition called Jerry Fest that lived on every year until 2024, when the last remnants of that summer musical gathering that had then morphed into Summer Fest held its last show at the Eureka Center in Sagle.

Property owner Steve Holt confirmed to the Reader that Summer Fest at Eureka Center was no longer happening. Holt has been busy preparing to list the property for sale and said a variety of reasons have contributed to the end of hosting public events at the forested venue.

“It was a combo of things,” he said, listing the birth of a new grandson, falling in love, purchasing an RV, and hoping to hit the road and embracing family time. Also, obtaining affordable insurance for commercial events in wildfire zones has become something akin to spotting a surfing unicorn.

“I think I’m ready to move to the next chapter,” Holt said.

The music festival began as Jerry Fest, a loose gathering of locals who wanted to celebrate the music of the Dead and spend quality time together.

“After Jerry died, we just decided to have a party,” said John Edwards, one of the co-founders of Jerry Fest and member of the first and only band that played it the first few years, Edwardspark, along with bandmate Chris Park. (Fun local fact: The name was coined by famed local musician Charley Packard after seeing them play as a duo at an open mic at Bugatti’s.)

After hopping around to a few locations the first few years, Jerry Fest landed at the Eureka Center in Sagle and remained

a staple of the summer music scene in North Idaho for decades. Many had no idea it existed; others planned their entire summer around it.

Starting with just Edwardspark playing, Jerry Fest slowly expanded to invite other performers.

“We hired another band, then the year after, we had a couple more,” Edwards said. “Then we said, ‘Let’s do two days instead of one.’”

The location at the Eureka Center really tied the room together, so to speak. Surrounded by trees and affording privacy, adequate parking and camping

space, the festival became a staple for locals who valued music, community and love over all the material things that get in the way of the good life.

Edwards’ wife Mesha helped design the stage and grounds, adding a funky flair that carried on each year. Brietta Leader brought a dance and yoga element to the grounds. Park helped plan the parties.

“And of course Jeff [Nizzoli], Doug [Clark], Reese [Warren] at Eichardt’s were a big part, too,” Edwards said. “Reese was always the cook out there and really held it together, especially when it evolved into an all-inclusive thing in the later years.”

At some point in the mid-2010s, Jerry Fest morphed into Summer Fest, mainly to help open the show to those who might be intimidated by the Grateful Dead.

“You have to remember, back in the day the Dead had a bad rap,” Edwards said. “They weren’t an accepted commodity back then.”

With a new name and You have all-inclusive and included drinks and food with ticket purchases, attendees could show up with just the clothes on their back (or lack thereof) and party all weekend.

“I had so many memorable times there,” Edwards said. “Playing on stage, the audience was so receptive. Everybody was together.”

Though Summer Fest is not happening in 2025, there are sparks of hope for the locals’ event to live on in the future.

Robb Talbott, of Mattox Farm Productions, said he and a dozen others are throwing ideas together to possibly find a venue to bring it back.

“I don’t want to see it die completely,” Talbott told the Reader. “I’d love to be a part of bringing it back.”

Talbott acknowledged there are three main challenges to overcome to bring back Summer Fest: finding a suitable venue, obtaining the necessary insurance to make it happen and securing funding.

“To do all of this is rather expensive nowadays,” he said. “If Summer Fest comes back, we’re going to have to figure it out as a community. It’ll be a group effort if it happens.”

The sounds of live music and gathering friends might be absent from the forest this year, but don’t discount the power of this community to keep the things alive that matter most.