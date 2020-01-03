The soundtrack to 2020

Artists aim to make their mark on the new year with these highly anticipated albums

· January 3, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

The new year is sure to bring plenty of new tunes to love. Here are some picks from an insatiable consumer of music who came of age to the pop sounds of the 2010s.

Halsey: Manic (Jan. 10)

When Halsey dropped “Nightmare” — a single off her upcoming release Manic — it became clear that she was not messing around. The rising pop star is gaining such status with an unlikely sound, one full of angst and anger. Halsey is a powerful woman, she’s pissed and she writes one hell of a song. “Nightmare,” alongside a handful of other singles from Manic, put Halsey’s signature frankness on full display: “I’ve got nothing to smile for / I’ve waited a while for a moment to say / I don’t owe you a goddamn thing.”

Kesha: High Road (Jan. 31)

As Kesha addresses in “My Own Dance,” a single off the upcoming album High Road, society likes to categorize women with labels like “party girl” and “the tragedy.” Well, Kesha is here to tell us all that she isn’t adhering to labels anymore — she’s “f*cking everything,” meaning, every type of woman. It’s the perfect response to her rollercoaster career from drunken and glittery “TiK ToK” princess to tragic victim. High Road is Kesha getting back to those party girl roots, but with the maturity that comes with going to hell and back.

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush (Feb. 14)

It’s been a hot minute since Tame Impala graced the world with fresh and funky indie goodness. Currents, released in 2015, brought us “The Less I Know The Better,” far and away the artist’s most popular song and an alternative radio staple. The Slow Rush, dropping on Valentine’s Day, already has several singles on the market for sampling: “Borderline,” “Posthumous Forgiveness” and the delightfully keyboard-heavy “It Might Be Time.”

The 1975: Notes on a Conditional Form (Feb. 21)

Genre-bending British rockers The 1975 are back in 2020 with their fourth full-length release. “Frail State of Mind,” one of the new album’s singles, has a distinctly lo-fi background, but Matt Healy’s expressive and heavily accented vocals rule the track. The 1975 appears to be straying from the bubbly pop overtones of previous work and opting for a punkier identity. The 1975 is so punk, in fact, that on the new album is a self-titled track featuring spoken-word lyrics from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg urging listeners to take action. How much more anti-establishment can you get?

Unconfirmed but intriguing…

Billboard affiliate Stereogum published a list of the top 100 most anticipated albums of 2020 with the preface that “not everyone [on the list] is guaranteed to release an album next year, but nothing here is a complete shot in the dark, either. We have our reasons.” Here’s to hoping Stereogum has some legit inside sources, because its top 100 list included rapper Kendrick Lamar, whose last album earned him a Pulitzer; French rockers Phoenix; indie veterans Fleet Foxes; and three of this writer’s favorite alternative female artists: Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Soccer Mommy.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Ring in the decade with parties aplenty … then break out the swimsuit for the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day! See all happenings this week, Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

November’s Sandpoint in Pictures winner. There is a touching sentiment behind this photo, which captured November’s photo contest prize. And a new contest is in full swing for December, too. Submit a photo, see local pics, and vote at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal