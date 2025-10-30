Reminder: Lakes Commission to meet Oct. 30, including LPO economic study results

By Reader Staff

The Lakes Commission will host its fall meeting on Thursday, Oct. 30, gathering from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the first-floor conference room of the Sandpoint Center (414 Church St.).

Lakes Commission Chair Ford Elsaesser will open the meeting, followed by the Idaho Department of Water Resources providing an update on Priest Lake and Priest River Outlet Dam operations, then a presentation from 10:50-11:20 a.m. on the Pend Oreille Lake Level Economic Impact Study.

Lake Pend Oreille at Sandpoint City Beach on a beautiful fall day. Photo by Don Fisher

Prepared by researchers at the University of Idaho and Washington State University, the report examines how current dam operations and fluctuating levels on Lake Pend Oreille impact the area economy.

After a break, the meeting will cover flexible winter operations with a presentation by the Bonneville Power Administration. Finally, Sandpoint Public Works Director Holly Ellis will speak about the city of Sandpoint’s wastewater treatment plant bond measure, which will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot. Ellis’ portion of the meeting will run from 12:10-12:45 p.m.

Public comment, questions and announcements will conclude the event.

Attendance will be in-person only, with no virtual option available. Email Lakes Commission Executive Director Molly McCahon at lakescommission@gmail.com with questions about attending. Get more info at lakescommission.org.