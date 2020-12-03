Ponderay police sergeant dies

By Reader Staff

Detective Sgt. Mike Victorino of the Ponderay Police Department died on Nov. 25 after a months-long fight to survive traumatic brain injuries sustained in an August motorcycle accident.

Idaho State Police report that Victorino, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, lost control of his bike on loose gravel near Lewiston.

Victorino, who died at age 56, joined the Ponderay Police Department in 2001 and also held positions at the Spirit Lake Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and the Sandpoint Police Department during his career in law enforcement. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Friends shared Victorino’s medical journey in detail on social media, and the broader communities of Bonner County rallied to raise money for his hospital expenses at an October benefit event.

A celebration of Victorino’s life is being held at the Bonner County Fairgrounds Saturday, Dec. 19 and 2 p.m.