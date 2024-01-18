Kaniksu Community Health announces new behavioral health clinic

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Community Health is adding to its local offerings with the announcement Jan. 16 that it will create a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic program. Paid for with a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the new clinic will serve Bonner and Boundary counties.

The program is designed to expand the range of mental health and substance use services KCH already provides — especially geared toward individuals who have the most complex needs.

According to KCH, Idahoans report more frequent days of poor mental health than the average for residents in other states, and have the fifth-highest suicide rate in the nation. Meanwhile, Bonner and Boundary counties report the second-highest rate of suicide in Idaho, and both are designated as “official mental health provider shortage areas” — a shortage that has only grown with rapid population increases in recent years.

“Our goal is to lead the charge in providing comprehensive mental health services for our community. This project is guided by nine service elements, including crisis mental health services; patient-centered treatment planning; psychiatric rehabilitation services; intensive mental health care for active and retired military; and peer support, counseling and family support,” KCH CEO Kevin Knepper stated in the announcement.

“Most importantly, the program will improve access to mental health services in our community, provide a new level of care and raise the bar for what high-quality, evidence-based care looks like,” he added.

The expanded services will be made available to patients whether they are insured, underinsured and regardless of their ability to pay.

Noting the shortage of women’s health services in the community, KCH will also leverage the program to focus on meeting the medical and mental health needs of pregnant women and women of child-bearing age, focusing on substance abuse, anxiety, depression and suicide.

“We recognize that this four-year project will be challenging,” stated Knepper, “and our first challenge will be finding the right talent to help us make a difference. Of particular need is filling the shortage of qualified behavioral health therapists. Our hope is that by building this new program, we will be able to attract knowledgeable and experienced staff to help ensure the success of the project.”

KCH has begun hiring staff, working with community partners to determine needs and designing space for the needed expansion. Current available positions include behavioral health (LCPC and LCSW) and substance abuse providers, certified medical assistants, case managers and other roles. Get more info on open positions at kchni.org/careers.