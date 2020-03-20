In Italy, they bang on pots and pans to show solidarity. Let’s do the same here in Sandpoint

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

The human spirit is a resilient, powerful thing. As more and more of us are coming to grips with what may be a long period of uncertainty and economic downturn, we need to begin finding ways to reach one another on a human level. This is especially important if the virus reaches Bonner County and we have to implement shelter in place orders in the future (thankfully it hasn’t come to that yet).

Several reports have come from Italy – currently under lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus – that homebound residents in increasing numbers tromp out to their front porches and open windows every evening to bang on pots and pans with others in the neighborhood.

I love this.

Not only is it a way for folks to communicate with their neighbors, but there’s something uplifting about drowning out our collective sorrows with a healthy yawp of noise – be it from pots and pans or musical instruments or our own voices.

Let’s do this, Sandpoint. Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m., let’s make some noise. Open up the windows, head out to the front porch, build up that bonfire in the backyard and make some noise. Let your neighbors know you’re there. Let your friends and family know that you are not going to let this pandemic – nor the economic tailspin it has caused – take away your beautiful human spirit.

Musicians, take out your instruments and make some noise. Singers, serenade us with your songs of love and loss. Woodworkers, clack together your scrap wood pieces. Kazoo players, blast that kazoo to the heavens. It doesn’t need to last long – just a minute of mirth will likely bring smiles.

It is easy to lose hope in times of crisis, but it’s even easier to lift someone else up that needs it. If you know of anyone who needs help in any way, please let me know. My email is [email protected]

We’ll get through this, Sandpoint. Now make some noise!