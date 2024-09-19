Don’t tread on me, I have the right to vote

By Randy Worrall

Reader Contributor

American veterans share three things: a deep love for our nation, a shared oath to the Constitution and an understanding that the freedoms we enjoy are worth defending at all costs. It’s because of those traits that I support Proposition 1, the “Open Primaries Initiative.”

Country over party

When I was 17, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Academy and swore an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution. I continued to serve my country and fight for freedom for 13 years of my life. Talk to any man or woman who has served, and you’ll hear the same: “I served my country.” I’ve never met someone who says, “I served my political party.”

That’s why many active military members and veterans choose to be Independent voters. It’s not a military policy — we can join a party if we choose; but, as Americans, it’s our right not to have to join one.

Dedication to freedom

One of the fundamental freedoms that makes America great is the right to vote without unnecessary barriers. But right now, we don’t have that in Idaho.

If you’re eligible to vote, you should be able to vote. It’s that simple. Instead, many of us face a choice: align with a party we don’t fully believe in just to have access to some of the candidate choices, or be shut out of the critical decisions made in primary elections.

A private club — because that’s what a political party essentially is — shouldn’t be able to tell you that you can’t access the ballot. If you are an American citizen you should have the right to vote in every election your tax dollars support.

Proposition 1 is about one simple but powerful idea: Every Idahoan should have a voice in choosing who represents them. It’s that straightforward.

Restoring power to the people

Our Constitution begins with, “We the people,” highlighting the unique power and freedom we have to choose our leaders. That power should belong to the voters — not powerful, elite politicians or high-funded special interest groups.

Proposition 1 is about correcting a wrong that began in 2012, when Idaho closed its primaries. It’s about giving power back to the people, where it rightfully belongs. It’s about ensuring our elections reflect the will of the people, not just a select few. Proposition 1 will end minority rule in Idaho.

It’s no surprise that powerful party elites like Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon and Attorney General Raúl Labrador oppose an initiative that would take power away from party bosses and their out-of-state special interest groups. After all, they’ve benefited from a system that restricts access to the ballot and keeps power concentrated in the hands of a few. But Proposition 1 isn’t about what’s best for the political class — it’s about what’s best for everyday Idahoans.

As a proud member of Veterans for Idaho Voters, I stand with my fellow veterans who dedicated our lives to defending the freedoms that define America. Now, it’s time to ensure those freedoms extend to our elections.

We invite every Idahoan to join us in supporting Proposition 1 — for the sake of our state, our country and the freedoms we hold dear. Together, we can ensure that every voice is heard and that the power to choose our leaders remains where it belongs: in the hands of the people.

Randy Worrall is a resident of Ashton, Idaho. Following graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy, he served for nine years as an Air Force pilot. After his service, Worral was a commercial airline pilot and union official. He is an active member of Veterans for Idaho Voters.