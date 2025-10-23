Sandpoint Reader

City of Dover invites comment on draft Comp Plan update

by · October 22, 2025

By Reader Staff

The city of Dover is seeking residents’ feedback on its ongoing Comprehensive Plan update, and announced an open house and public hearing for Thursday, Nov. 6 at Dover City Hall (699 Lakeshore Ave.).

The draft plan is available at bit.ly/DoverCompPlanDraft, which includes a “Leave a Comment” option. Written comments can also be submitted at City Hall, with those longer than one page accepted at the City Clerk’s Office until Thursday, Oct. 30.

Members of the public who wish to attend the Nov. 6 open house can ask questions and informally discuss the plan with staff and city officials from 4-6 p.m. The Dover Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing beginning at 6 p.m., where testimony will be accepted.

State law requires cities to adopt a Comprehensive Plan and apply regular updates, with Dover’s current plan approved in 2017 — prior to the 2020 Census. The 2025 draft plan incorporates the new Census data and latest information on city changes and growth. 

The plan also includes policies and goals for the city’s future and a projected land use map.

After the Planning and Zoning Commission makes its recommendation to the City Council on the plan and map, the council will conduct its own public hearing at a later date and make a final decision. 

For more information, contact planning@ruenyeager.com or the city clerk at cityclerk@cityofdoveridaho.org.

