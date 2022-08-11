BoCo Comp Plan workshop slated for Aug. 16

· August 11, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Members of the public have the chance to have their voices heard regarding the suggested “Goals, Objectives and Policies” of Bonner County’s updated Comprehensive Plan at a workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bonner County Administration Building, located at 1500 Highway 2 in Sandpoint.

The Bonner County Planning Commission is currently in the process of updating the county’s Comp Plan, which is used to guide land use decisions for the years to follow. To read the proposed Goals, Objectives and Policies document, visit bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/current-projects, and select “File AM0012-22 – Bonner County Planning Commission.”

The first workshop, held Aug. 2, drew multiple comments from attendees wondering why a meeting titled a “workshop” would feature no presentation by the commission or printed materials to review. Instead, people were given three minutes to comment on the goals and objectives in the same way public comment is conducted at a hearing-style meeting.

Local land use group Project 7B doubled down on those critiques in a newsletter Aug. 9, stating: “At last week’s ‘workshop,’ the Planning Commission got an earful about how the process was not actually a workshop and did not engage the public in a way that was at all educational or meaningful.”

“Nonetheless, they listened to the recommendations from the public and encouraged more input,” the nonprofit added.

Members of the Planning Commission did not respond to a request for comment before press time, so it is unclear whether the format of the Aug. 16 workshop will be any different following input from the public.

Those unable to attend the workshop in person can gain access to the Zoom link at bonnercountyid.gov/PlanningCommissionAgendasMinutes, or can watch the meeting as it is live streamed on the Bonner County Planning YouTube channel. 

Submit written comments via email at [email protected] Those with questions can reach the planning department directly at 208-265-1458.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Enjoy summer!  A Film Series, a Music Series, an Arts and Crafts Fair, and non-motorized sprint races … This week has it all. See all this weeks events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal