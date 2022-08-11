BoCo Comp Plan workshop slated for Aug. 16

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Members of the public have the chance to have their voices heard regarding the suggested “Goals, Objectives and Policies” of Bonner County’s updated Comprehensive Plan at a workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bonner County Administration Building, located at 1500 Highway 2 in Sandpoint.

The Bonner County Planning Commission is currently in the process of updating the county’s Comp Plan, which is used to guide land use decisions for the years to follow. To read the proposed Goals, Objectives and Policies document, visit bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/current-projects, and select “File AM0012-22 – Bonner County Planning Commission.”

The first workshop, held Aug. 2, drew multiple comments from attendees wondering why a meeting titled a “workshop” would feature no presentation by the commission or printed materials to review. Instead, people were given three minutes to comment on the goals and objectives in the same way public comment is conducted at a hearing-style meeting.

Local land use group Project 7B doubled down on those critiques in a newsletter Aug. 9, stating: “At last week’s ‘workshop,’ the Planning Commission got an earful about how the process was not actually a workshop and did not engage the public in a way that was at all educational or meaningful.”

“Nonetheless, they listened to the recommendations from the public and encouraged more input,” the nonprofit added.

Members of the Planning Commission did not respond to a request for comment before press time, so it is unclear whether the format of the Aug. 16 workshop will be any different following input from the public.

Those unable to attend the workshop in person can gain access to the Zoom link at bonnercountyid.gov/PlanningCommissionAgendasMinutes, or can watch the meeting as it is live streamed on the Bonner County Planning YouTube channel.

Submit written comments via email at [email protected] Those with questions can reach the planning department directly at 208-265-1458.