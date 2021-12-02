BGH COVID testing location moved

By Reader Staff

Bonner General Health announced that, as of Nov. 29, novel coronavirus drive-thru testing will be moved from its current location — on Alder Street — to North Third Avenue and Poplar Street, in the parking lot beside the hospital’s Healing Garden.

Testing hours will remain the same, according to BGH officials. The testing unit is currently open Monday through Friday, 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Health care personnel ask anyone seeking a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru center to remain in your car until it is your turn to test; when it is your turn, walk up to the trailer window for your test; and know that test results should be available within 48 hours through the online patient portal. A provider’s order is required in order to obtain a COVID-19 test at this site.

Along with the announcement of the testing location change, BGH thanked the community for its continued support through the pandemic.

Learn more at bonnergeneral.org, find BGH on Facebook at facebook.com/BonnerGeneral and contact the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-265-3323. The hotline is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.