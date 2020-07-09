ArtWalk 2020 featured artist: Lesley Gadsby

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Pend Oreille Arts Council’s 43rd annual ArtWalk will host an opening reception starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at 34 venues around downtown Sandpoint. A Sandpoint favorite, this event highlights the work of local artists, pairing them with a participating business to showcase their work to the public.

POAC’s featured artist for ArtWalk 2020 is Naples artist Lesley Gadsby. Gadsby said she is largely a self-taught painter who often mixes media to achieve her desired results.

“My paintings are usually started in acrylic because it dries quickly and I can get my vision down in a fast and loose manner,” Gadsby said. “After that I will sometimes change to oil for the color and transparency, or add ink pastels, pencil or paper.”

Gadsby said she developed this mixed medium style simply because she likes to experiment. She said she is predominantly interested in contrast of color, visual texture and organic against inorganic objects.

“My sources of inspiration come from animals, people, places or gestures that I photograph,” she said. “I don’t think you ever stop growing [as an artist],”

Gadbsy moved to Naples about eight years ago after starting her own business in Menlo Park, Calif., painting murals and gold leafing pieces of furniture to make them look old. She was an art major at the University of New Mexico and studied color and design at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco. She has also taught both fine art painting and faux painting.

When chosen as this year’s featured artist for ArtWalk, Gadsby said she was a little surprised.

“I was thrilled,” she said. “It was very nice of them. It’s such a good organization. I’m grateful to belong to it. I’m grateful that there is something here like that. It needs to be supported by everyone.”

Gadsby’s paintings will be displayed at three different locations for ArtWalk: Ivano’s Ristorante, Eichardt’s Pub and the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint.

For a full list of venues, or for more information about ArtWalk, visit artinsandpoint.org. POAC encourages all those wishing to attend the opening reception on Friday, July 10 to wear masks and maintain social distance to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Correction: In the June 25 article about ArtWalk, we inadvertently listed POAC’s Gallery located inside the Cedar St. Bridge. This is their former location. POAC’s Gallery and office is now located inside the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint building at Main Street and Second Avenue.