ArtWalk 2020 featured artist: Lesley Gadsby

· July 9, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Pend Oreille Arts Council’s 43rd annual ArtWalk will host an opening reception starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at 34 venues around downtown Sandpoint. A Sandpoint favorite, this event highlights the work of local artists, pairing them with a participating business to showcase their work to the public.

POAC featured artist Lesley Gadsby.
Photo courtesy POAC.

POAC’s featured artist for ArtWalk 2020 is Naples artist Lesley Gadsby. Gadsby said she is largely a self-taught painter who often mixes media to achieve her desired results.

“My paintings are usually started in acrylic because it dries quickly and I can get my vision down in a fast and loose manner,” Gadsby said. “After that I will sometimes change to oil for the color and transparency, or add ink pastels, pencil or paper.”

Gadsby said she developed this mixed medium style simply because she likes to experiment. She said she is predominantly interested in contrast of color, visual texture and organic against inorganic objects. 

“My sources of inspiration come from animals, people, places or gestures that I photograph,” she said. “I don’t think you ever stop growing [as an artist],”

Gadbsy moved to Naples about eight years ago after starting her own business in Menlo Park, Calif., painting murals and gold leafing pieces of furniture to make them look old. She was an art major at the University of New Mexico and studied color and design at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco. She has also taught both fine art painting and faux painting.

When chosen as this year’s featured artist for ArtWalk, Gadsby said she was a little surprised.

“I was thrilled,” she said. “It was very nice of them. It’s such a good organization. I’m grateful to belong to it. I’m grateful that there is something here like that. It needs to be supported by everyone.”

Gadsby’s paintings will be displayed at three different locations for ArtWalk: Ivano’s Ristorante, Eichardt’s Pub and the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint.

For a full list of venues, or for more information about ArtWalk, visit artinsandpoint.org. POAC encourages all those wishing to attend the opening reception on Friday, July 10 to wear masks and maintain social distance to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Correction: In the June 25 article about ArtWalk, we inadvertently listed POAC’s Gallery located inside the Cedar St. Bridge. This is their former location. POAC’s Gallery and office is now located inside the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint building at Main Street and Second Avenue.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Visual feast. Downtown Sandpoint venues host the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s ArtWalk opening receptions Friday evening, when the public is invited to browse local art and check out the POAC’s newly renovated gallery.

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal