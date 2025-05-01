Artful living

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

As George Washington once said, “True friendship is a plant of slow growth,” which is perhaps a fitting sentiment for a new endeavor between Verdant Plants and Ttrash Glass Studio. Verdant owner Erin Johnson and Ttrash owner Natalie McRae have teamed up to share a studio space, moving their respective shops to a single location at 219 Church St. between the Alpine Shop and Joel’s Mexican Restaurant.

The pair will host a grand reopening from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, with mimosas, snacks, raffle drawings and other activities.

“We chose to piggyback with the opening day at Farmers’ Market, which is our demographic,” Johnson told the Reader. “Our shop is even visible from Farmin Park.”

Both Johnson and McRae had separate store locations inside the Cedar Street Bridge, but, when their leases ended around the same time, “Erin said she was thinking about a different space and thought it might be cool to team up,” McRae said.

“I’m always game for trying what might work better and I was drawn to having the support of each other,” she added. “It’s not just me doing it on my own. It makes work more fun and inspiring.”

McRae’s Ttrash Glass Studio was born out of her love of working with vintage glass. She began making stained glass using scraps and salvage materials found in basements. She remains focused on using recycling materials and repurposing found items.

“I learned from my friend Sara McTavish here in town,” McRae said. “Our kids would play together and she told me one day, ‘If you ever want to learn…’ and I fell in love with it.”

McRae moved to Spokane, but couldn’t get glasswork out of her head, so she honed her skills and, after moving back to Sandpoint, opened Ttrash Glass Studio to focus wholly on the craft.

She makes a bit of everything, including window hangings, sun catchers, plant holders, earrings and even large-scale custom windows.

“I also love doing commission work and really love doing classes and selling supplies,” she said.

Most of McRae’s glass comes from the 1960s and ’70s, featuring unique swirls and patterns that defined that era.

“I’m the kind of person who loves giving life to old things,” she said. “I’m holding this piece of glass that has this cutout mark where a lady in the 1960s used it to make a piece of art and I’m using it today for another piece of art. I love that.”

Along with crafting unique glass items, McRae also sells glass supplies for hobbyists right from her shop, a benefit for those who are usually forced to order supplies online without touching or feeling the materials.

Meanwhile, Johnson said she was inspired to launch into the plant business thanks to her mom, who always had plants in her life.

“When she passed away, I inherited her plant collection, including about 1,000 jars of rooted cuttings,” Johnson said.

Raised in a rural area, Johnson said she always loved growing things and gardening outdoors, but it was her mother’s influence that drew her to indoor plants — a wide variety of which are offered at Verdant Plants.

She began by selling plants at the Farmers’ Market and progressed from there.

“It was so much fun talking to people about plants,” she said. “I loved seeing people’s faces light up. You can’t be mad when you’re talking about plants. Everyone always has big smiles on their faces. I wanted to replicate that with a brick-and-mortar location.”

After a couple of years, Johnson quit her full-time job doing remote work for an energy efficiency research company to focus on Verdant Plants, which she launched a year ago at the Cedar Street Bridge.

Along with selling plants, Verdant Plants will help with repotting and up-potting and provide plants for special events. The store will even help with long-term plant rentals for second-home owners who want to fill their lake or mountain house with plants, but don’t want to worry about them while they’re away.

Johnson does house calls, offers plantscaping for commercial spaces, and even hosts custom workshops and classes to help spread her love for things that grow.

She’s hosting Plants and Pints at Eichardt’s Pub at 6 pm. on Wednesday, May 7 with a focus on Mother’s Day gifts.

“For $23, you get two pints and a plant to take home,” Johnson said. “I’ll also have some pots and other products there.”

Another upcoming event is Repot and Refresh from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21 at Verdant Plants, a transplanting happy hour where customers can bring in their own plants and transplant to a new pot, filling it with sustainable potting soil from Rosy Soil.

While they are separate businesses, McRae and Johnson merge their plants and art together for many purposes, such a glass holder and air plant, which features products from both of their stores.

“Working with Erin makes work more fun and inspiring,” McRae said. “We’re both into teaching and sharing the things we love.”

Stop by Verdant Plants and Ttrash Glass Studio at 219 Church St. Visit Verdant Plants online at verdantplants.com and Ttrash Glass Studio at ttrashglassart.com.