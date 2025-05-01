Army Corps will close Springy Point campground due to ‘limited staff’

By Reader Staff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announced the closure of Springy Point Recreation Area on April 29, as well as reduced services at several other USACE-managed facilities on Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River for the upcoming summer season.

The closure at Springy Point takes effect Saturday, May 10, and includes the campground, restrooms, beach and boat ramp. As many as 700 reservations have been canceled, according to sources familiar with the issue, with site fees ranging from $25 to $50 per day.

The closure will remain in place until further notice.

These changes do not affect properties owned by USACE but managed by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, such as the Clark Fork Driftyard, Morton Slough and Johnson Creek.

USACE made the decision to close and reduce services in several areas with visitor safety and resource protection as its top priorities, according to the announcement.

At the same time, limited natural resource management staff makes it impossible to provide routine maintenance and sanitary conditions while also providing the emergency response capabilities needed for a safe visitor experience.

“The Corps of Engineers is experiencing various challenges providing its standard level of public service this year,” Albeni Falls Dam Natural Resources Chief Taylor Johnson stated in a news release. “Because our visitors’ well-being is our top priority, we’re reducing services and closing designated recreation areas to ensure our staff can provide safe experiences for everyone. Limiting the number of sites our staff need to monitor and manage will help with this.”

In addition to closing Springy Point, the Corps is also reducing services at a number of other local areas, including limited visitor center hours at the Vista Recreation Area, diminished janitorial services at the Albeni Cove and Priest River recreation areas — both of which open Saturday, May 17 — and a restroom closure along with reduced picnic shelter availability and janitorial services at the Riley Creek Recreation Area, which opens Saturday, May 10.

Representatives from the Corps will host a public meeting Thursday, May 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ponderay Events Center (401 Bonner Mall Way), where they will address the Albeni Falls Dam gate replacement project, among other topics.

Campgrounds, boat ramps and other federally operated facilities at dozens of locations in multiple states have announced closures in recent weeks, as President Donald Trump’s early-term hiring freeze, the cancellation of federal leases and budget cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency have taken their toll on numerous agencies, including the Corps.

Albeni Falls Dam relies on temporary seasonal employees and volunteer campground hosts to supplement its permanent staff during the peak recreation season from May-September.

Permanent staff, however, provide maintenance and visitor assistance to ensure facilities are safe and in good condition.

“Limited staff impacts USACE’s ability to provide services required for the upcoming recreational season,” the Corps stated. “This affects campground and visitor center operations, powerhouse tours, janitorial services and general maintenance.”

Any unforeseen major maintenance could result in closures due to lack of adequate staffing. In addition, all interpretation, public outreach events and water safety education activities are canceled, affecting nearly 5,000 visitors, based on the Fiscal Year 2023-’24 average. The Corps estimates more than $17 million is generated in the local economy as a result of the 450,000 visitors who recreate at USACE-managed facilities around Lake Pend Oreille.

“We recognize these closures may be disruptive but want to remind the public that preparation is important,” Johnson stated. “Please plan your trip and check to see if there are additional restrictions or safety alerts.”

Visitors are encouraged to check their local recreation area’s website by searching recreation.gov and follow USACE on social media for the latest site-specific updates.

Those with existing reservations at Springy Point will be contacted directly and receive full refunds.

“USACE is working diligently to address its staffing challenges and aims to reopen the affected campgrounds as soon as it is feasible to do so safely and effectively,” officials stated.