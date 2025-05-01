Army Corps will close Springy Point campground due to ‘limited staff’

· May 1, 2025

By Reader Staff

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announced the closure of Springy Point Recreation Area on April 29, as well as reduced services at several other USACE-managed facilities on Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River for the upcoming summer season.

The closure at Springy Point takes effect Saturday, May 10, and includes the campground, restrooms, beach and boat ramp. As many as 700 reservations have been canceled, according to sources familiar with the issue, with site fees ranging from $25 to $50 per day. 

The closure will remain in place until further notice.

These changes do not affect properties owned by USACE but managed by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, such as the Clark Fork Driftyard, Morton Slough and Johnson Creek.

USACE made the decision to close and reduce services in several areas with visitor safety and resource protection as its top priorities, according to the announcement. 

Springy Point campground will remain closed for the 2025 season due to staffing shortages. Photo courtesy idahocampgroundreview.com

At the same time, limited natural resource management staff makes it impossible to provide routine maintenance and sanitary conditions while also providing the emergency response capabilities needed for a safe visitor experience.  

“The Corps of Engineers is experiencing various challenges providing its standard level of public service this year,” Albeni Falls Dam Natural Resources Chief Taylor Johnson stated in a news release. “Because our visitors’ well-being is our top priority, we’re reducing services and closing designated recreation areas to ensure our staff can provide safe experiences for everyone. Limiting the number of sites our staff need to monitor and manage will help with this.”

In addition to closing Springy Point, the Corps is also reducing services at a number of other local areas, including limited visitor center hours at the Vista Recreation Area, diminished janitorial services at the Albeni Cove and Priest River recreation areas — both of which open Saturday, May 17 — and a restroom closure along with reduced picnic shelter availability and janitorial services at the Riley Creek Recreation Area, which opens Saturday, May 10.

Representatives from the Corps will host a public meeting Thursday, May 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ponderay Events Center (401 Bonner Mall Way), where they will address the Albeni Falls Dam gate replacement project, among other topics.

Campgrounds, boat ramps and other federally operated facilities at dozens of locations in multiple states have announced closures in recent weeks, as President Donald Trump’s early-term hiring freeze, the cancellation of federal leases and budget cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency have taken their toll on numerous agencies, including the Corps.

Albeni Falls Dam relies on temporary seasonal employees and volunteer campground hosts to supplement its permanent staff during the peak recreation season from May-September. 

Permanent staff, however, provide maintenance and visitor assistance to ensure facilities are safe and in good condition. 

“Limited staff impacts USACE’s ability to provide services required for the upcoming recreational season,” the Corps stated. “This affects campground and visitor center operations, powerhouse tours, janitorial services and general maintenance.”

Any unforeseen major maintenance could result in closures due to lack of adequate staffing. In addition, all interpretation, public outreach events and water safety education activities are canceled, affecting nearly 5,000 visitors, based on the Fiscal Year 2023-’24 average. The Corps estimates more than $17 million is generated in the local economy as a result of the 450,000 visitors who recreate at USACE-managed facilities around Lake Pend Oreille.

“We recognize these closures may be disruptive but want to remind the public that preparation is important,” Johnson stated. “Please plan your trip and check to see if there are additional restrictions or safety alerts.”

Visitors are encouraged to check their local recreation area’s website by searching recreation.gov and follow USACE on social media for the latest site-specific updates.   

Those with existing reservations at Springy Point will be contacted directly and receive full refunds.

“USACE is working diligently to address its staffing challenges and aims to reopen the affected campgrounds as soon as it is feasible to do so safely and effectively,” officials stated.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss MusicMatters!, a Bike Rodeo, a Panida Gala, the Waldorf School Auction, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal