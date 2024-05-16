With Sandpoint leaving Selkirk Fire JPA, Jeff Armstrong selected as new chief

· May 16, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

It has been about a month since Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm broke a tie vote of the City Council to start the clock on disengaging from the Selkirk Fire Joint Powers Agreement, and member districts have announced the selection of Jeff Armstrong to serve as chief.

Armstrong served as deputy fire chief of the JPA, which up until last month included the Sandpoint, Sagle and Westside fire districts in an agreement to share personnel, equipment and other infrastructure. He also serves as the interim fire chief for the Northside Fire District, in which capacity he will continue with support from the JPA Board.

“We believe this unique fire service model to be a proven success, providing coordination, cost savings and a higher level of service to our communities,” Selkirk Fire officials wrote. “Your fire districts continue to search for ways to provide adequate service to the community in the most cost-effective manner; however, funding and staffing continues to be a challenge.”

The JPA was founded in 2014 and later amended and expanded — including a decision to classify all fire service personnel as city employees. Sandpoint’s decision to leave the JPA will be effective in late June, 60 days from the vote in mid-April to unwind its participation.

The continuation of the JPA had been a hot political topic for months, with members of the firefighter union going public in September 2023 that they were unhappy with the leadership of former-City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton as then-executive director of the JPA, and raised a number of concerns about management and other policies that they said put first responders’ safety at risk.

Grimm ran for mayor with strong support from the union and Selkirk Fire members, though shortly after taking office indicated that he supported decoupling Sandpoint from the agreement and returning to the previous model in which the city operated its own independent fire department.

In April, Grimm said that if the other fire districts sought to establish a new “enhanced” JPA — equivalent to a new regional fire taxing district — the city would have to go its own way because it was unclear on what legal grounds such an agreement would operate, since it became clear through further deliberation that Idaho law did not allow for the creation of such an entity. 

What’s more, “even if they come back with a legally supported enhanced JPA that council wants to participate in — the budget process is such that we are moving forward with a budget as an independent fire department with a chief and nine firefighters.”

Councilors Justin Dick, Pam Duquette and Kyle Schrieber all spoke in favor of sticking with the JPA at least through September, in order to give Selkirk Fire officials time to research and potentially propose a new agreement. 

Council President Deb Ruehle, however, argued Sandpoint benefited the least from the JPA, and extending the partnership would only result in “more time spent in the same place to come up with the same decision.”

That said, she suggested that if at some point the Legislature puts in place a statute allowing for the creation of an “enhanced” JPA that’s then approved by voters, “I am more than happy to join,” but, “that is going to be quite far down the road.”

Ruehle made the motion to withdraw from the JPA with 60 days notice, to which she and Councilors Joel Aispuro and Rick Howarth voted in favor, with Dick, Duquette and Schreiber voting “no.” Grimm’s vote broke the tie in favor of Sandpoint’s departure from the agreement.

Meanwhile, in a recent announcement, Selkirk Fire officials stated that staffing levels at the various districts and emergency response plans will not change — including providing automatic aid to Sandpoint. 

During the next year, Selkirk Fire will undertake a strategic planning process and engage with community members to find ways to improve service.

“We want to hear from you and understand more of what you expect from your fire districts,” Selkirk Fire stated. “Please consider attending your local fire commission meetings or reaching out to provide input.”

For more information, including location and times of fire commission meetings, visit selkirkfire.com. Contact Chief Jeff Armstrong at [email protected].

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the FAS Online Auction, Lost in the ’50s, a Hike for Ethan ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal